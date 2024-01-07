Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $177.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $181.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

