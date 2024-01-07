Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 678.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 20.9% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

BA stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.44. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.