Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

