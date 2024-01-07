Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $190.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average of $191.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

