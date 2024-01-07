Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
CSX Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
