Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $16.87 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $618.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $587.99 and a 200-day moving average of $546.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

