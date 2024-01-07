Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $105.98 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.