Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.