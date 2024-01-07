Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $491.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.70 and a 200-day moving average of $409.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.