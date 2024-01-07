Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

