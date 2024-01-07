Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

