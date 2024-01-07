Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Peloton Interactive worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

