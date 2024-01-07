Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 53,743 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,905 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

