Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

