Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 513,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 29,948 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

