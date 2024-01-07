Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.48 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 92,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $138.58 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,154.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $114.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

