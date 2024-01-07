Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

Shares of ZBH opened at $119.98 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

