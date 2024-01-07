Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,800 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $676.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

