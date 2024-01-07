Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $228.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

