Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

