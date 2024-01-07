Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

