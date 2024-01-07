Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

