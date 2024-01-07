Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 125,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

