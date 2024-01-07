Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $38,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $268.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.06 and a 1-year high of $275.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.