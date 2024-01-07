Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 9.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invesco LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Analog Devices by 84.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.