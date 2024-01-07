Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,241 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after buying an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,427,000 after buying an additional 283,869 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Read Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.