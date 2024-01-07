Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $409.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.79. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $307.57 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.