Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $998.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $910.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.99 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

