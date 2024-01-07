Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 641,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after acquiring an additional 98,576 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.68 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52. The company has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

