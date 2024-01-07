California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells $28,804.50 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $28,804.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,408,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,877,000 after purchasing an additional 270,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

