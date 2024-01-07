Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

