Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 2,680 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

