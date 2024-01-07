Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 3,458 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.04. 560,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,610. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

