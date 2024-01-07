Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 1,040 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.35. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

