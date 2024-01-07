Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 16,268 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

