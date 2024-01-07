Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 319 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $656.01. 2,200,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $462.22 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.04. The company has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

