Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $257.96. 717,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,454. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

