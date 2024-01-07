Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,209 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $475.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

