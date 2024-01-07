Cambridge Trust Co. Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

