Cambridge Trust Co. Has $17 Million Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 98,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 56,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATC stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.55. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.