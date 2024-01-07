Cambridge Trust Co. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $7,316,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 56.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,745. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

