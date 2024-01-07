Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,563,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $240,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 29.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 383,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after purchasing an additional 87,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.13. The stock had a trading volume of 433,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average of $151.17. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $184.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.