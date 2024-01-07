Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,446 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 124,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 967,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,819,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %

UL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 2,945,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,419. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

