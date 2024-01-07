Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,838 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,048. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.44.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

