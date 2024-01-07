Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,475,000 after purchasing an additional 348,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

