Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,390 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,118,833 shares of company stock valued at $271,293,321 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.04. The stock has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.55 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

