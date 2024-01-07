Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 224 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $200,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $782.83. The stock had a trading volume of 470,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $738.15 and its 200 day moving average is $701.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.