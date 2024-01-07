Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 27,421 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,421 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.70. 832,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

