Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,420 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after buying an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,952,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after purchasing an additional 820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,156,561,000 after buying an additional 1,362,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,451,127,000 after buying an additional 2,747,652 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

ABT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

