Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $42,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

JEPI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,515. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

